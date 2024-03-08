The Detroit News: Mike Hart out as Michigan football running backs coach

On Friday, it appeared that the new-look Michigan football staff under Sherrone Moore was set, but not so fast, my friend.

According to The Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, former Wolverines running back turned coach Mike Hart looks to be departing after three seasons with his alma mater. (subscription required)

Via Chengelis:

Mike Hart, Michigan’s running backs coach for the last three seasons, including the last two as run-game coordinator, will not be returning to the Wolverines’ staff this season under first-year head coach Sherrone Moore, two sources confirmed to The Detroit News. Hart, whose contract with Michigan expired on Jan. 10, declined comment when reached by The Detroit News on Friday. He has not been connected to any recent openings on college football or NFL staffs.

Hart had been apart from the program since the national championship win on a leave of absence. Michigan’s running backs thrived once Hart took the reins, with Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum, and Donovan Edwards all having starring roles.

With Hart gone, now Moore will need to look for a replacement on the offensive side of the ball, where there had been little coaching attrition.

The all-time rushing leader for the maize and blue, Hart coached at Eastern Michigan, Syracuse, and Indiana before returning to Ann Arbor. He was the interim coach for the second half of Week 2 in the 2023 season against UNLV.

