Detroit Lions trade up in first round to select Alabama DB Terrion Arnold

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Detroit Lions fans waited patiently for their team to make its first round selection in Thursday night’s NFL Draft in Detroit, but they didn’t have to wait as long as they initially thought.

The Lions made a trade with the Dallas Cowboys to move up from the No. 29 overall pick to the No. 24 overall pick, and selected Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold.

Arnold was named a First Team All-American by the Associated Press this past season. He finished tied for the SEC lead with five interceptions.

The Lions gave up the No. 29 and No. 73 overall picks in the trade.

Arnold was in Detroit for the draft and took the stage to a massive ovation from the Lions faithful. Interviewed live on the stage, Arnold introduced himself to the fan base with a bold statement, saying “hey Detroit, you got a star, man!”

Cornerback was viewed as the most glaring position of need for Detroit after Cam Sutton was released following a warrant for his arrest in a domestic violence case.

The current cornerbacks on the Lions roster include Arnold, Kindle Vildor, Khalil Dorsey and Steven Gilmore.

Arnold was the third Alabama player selected in this year’s draft, joining offensive lineman JC Latham (selected eighth overall by the Tennessee Titans) and Dallas Turner (selected 17th overall by the Minnesota Vikings).

