Detroit Lions Podcast | Bish & Brown: Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft

Welcome to the Detroit Lions Podcast Bish & Brown Show! Today the boys are doing a seven-round mock draft for the Detroit Lions. The team has a lot of options at pick 29, but the same thing can be said for every pick. Scott and Russ break down what they might do if they were the ones pulling the strings.

In addition to their 7-round mock draft, the guys also give their prospect of the week. That segment is powered by Restore! Be sure to check them out over at restore.com!

