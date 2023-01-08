Detroit Lions game vs. Green Bay Packers: Time, TV channel in Week 18 battle for playoffs

What: Week 18, NFL regular season finale.

When: 8:20 p.m., Sunday.

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

TV: NBC.

Radio: WJR-AM (760), WXYT-FM (97.1).

Betting line: Packers by 4½.

Game notes: It's a minor miracle the Lions have leveled their record, after a dispiriting 1-6 start. That all changed beginning Nov. 6 at Ford Field with a 15-9 win over the Packers. The defense intercepted Aaron Rodgers three times, and stopped Green Bay six different times for zero points in Lions territory, including four in the red zone and two at the goal line.

Now the scene shifts to the frozen tundra at legendary Lambeau for the NFL's final game of the regular season and there is a ton on the line for these two old division rivals. The Packers have won four straight and a win here would vault them into the final playoff spot as the seventh seed in the NFC, and a likely trip to San Francisco. The Lions will know before the game if they're only playing spoiler, or if a win would send them to the postseason for the first time since 2016. They need a Seattle loss at home to Baker Mayfield lowly LA Rams (4:25 p.m. kickoff). Otherwise they'll just be playing to knock Green Bay out, sending through the Seahawks, and trying to complete the remarkable turnaround in Year 2 under coach Dan Campbell with a winning record for the first time since 2017.

