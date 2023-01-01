Detroit Lions game score vs. Chicago Bears: TV channel, time, radio info

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Ford Field.

TV: Fox.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

Betting line: Lions by 6.

• Box score

Game notes: The Lions suffered a bit of a letdown with last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers but all is not lost. Two wins in the last two games, mixed with a couple of losses elsewhere, and the Lions will be in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. These two typically played close games — seven of the last eight have been decided by a possession — against one another and Detroit survived a scare, 31-30, on Nov. 13 at Soldier Field to secure Dan Campbell's first road win in his role with the Lions. In the narrowest of victories, Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw a touchdown, no interceptions and passed for 236 yards, much of that production to Amon-Ra St. Brown (10 catches, 119 yards, but Brock Wright vultured the 2-yard touchdown). The sun god had six catches for 70 yards in another game last season against the Bears. He has yet to score vs. Chicago, though. The Bears ran for over 250 yards in the November matchup, as did the Panthers last week, so that should be a point of emphasis for Campbell's crew. Chicago quarterback Justin Fields had 147 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown run, on the ground.

The Bears are looking more at the draft boards than the playoff picture - but they surely won't want to help a division rival into the postseason, right? (Actually, they might. The Lions taking a wild card spot nearly ensures the Green Bay Packers won't, which naturally makes every Bears fan and player happy.) Chicago has lost eight straight despite the excitement about Fields' improvement this season and is poised to pick in the top three of the 2023 NFL draft. For what it's worth, the Lions are slated to pick near the top, too, thanks to the implosion this season of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions face the Packers on the road to finish the season while the Bears get the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings.

Story continues

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the chatter? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions game score vs. Bears: TV, time, radio info