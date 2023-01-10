Detroit Lions have decision to make on CB Jeff Okudah's fifth-year option this spring

After a rocky first two NFL seasons, Jeff Okudah took a step forward with his play this fall. Now, the Detroit Lions must decide if that's enough to warrant committing to Okudah for 2024.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said Tuesday no decision has been made yet on whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Okudah's rookie contract.

Okudah has one year left on the four-year deal he signed as the No. 3 pick of the 2020 draft, when he became the highest-drafted cornerback in 23 years.

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) warms up before action against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at Ford Field.

The Lions have until early May to exercise an option that is worth a projected $11.3 million guaranteed.

"I know the fifth-year option and all that stuff is coming up," Holmes said in his annual end-of-season news conference. "We'll address that at the appropriate time, but I'm proud of what Jeff did and I know he'll hold himself accountable for his play of the good things and the things that he needs to work on."

Okudah, who turns 24 in February, started all 15 of the games he played for the Lions this season, with mixed results.

He had his first career interception return for a touchdown to spark the Lions' Week 10 win over the Chicago Bears and he held opposing quarterbacks to a 59.7% completion rate on passes thrown his direction, according to Pro Football Reference.

But Okudah struggled in coverage in late-season games against the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, was benched for most of the second half of the Lions' Week 16 loss in Carolina and split playing time with Mike Hughes in a Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears.

Okudah missed the Lions' season finale against the Green Bay Packers with an elbow injury he suffered in practice, but traveled to the game. He missed one game in November with a brain injury.

"I told you guys after camp that I give him so much credit because we challenged him and he answered the challenge, but I also told you guys, look, it's basically his rookie season and he's kind of really getting this extensive action for the first time," Holmes said. "And he showed some good things, but when I say basically like a rookie season, he's going to have lumps. And he showed some good, he had some times that were not so good, but he's a he's a really young player. I think he's still developing."

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) catches a long pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

Okudah, who played one game last season because of a torn Achilles tendon and missed the second half of his rookie year with groin surgery, was the only cornerback to play more than 60% of the Lions' defensive snaps this season.

The Lions could lose Hughes, slot cornerback Will Harris and backup Amani Oruwariye to unrestricted free agency in March, while second-year starter Jerry Jacobs remains under contract.

Holmes said the Lions will be active looking for upgrades for their last-ranked defense this offseason. The Lions finished 30th against the pass at 245.8 yards per game allowed.

"Obviously, our defense was ranked 32nd," Holmes said. "I mean, it's pretty obvious that we're going to have to utilize some resources to try and improve that defense."

