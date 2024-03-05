Detroit Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley's 2023 was cut short by a torn ACL; he's back in 2024

Emmanuel Moseley played two defensive snaps last season before a torn ACL sent him to injured reserve. The Detroit Lions are banking on more production from the veteran cornerback in 2024.

The Lions and Moseley agreed to a new one-year contract on Tuesday, ESPN reported.

Moseley signed a one-year free agent deal with the Lions last spring while he was rehabbing from a torn left ACL he suffered in 2022 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers. He missed all of training camp after a summer setback in his recovery, then tore the ACL in his right knee in his October debut against the Carolina Panthers.

Moseley, who made about $5 million last season, stayed around the team during his rehab and vowed in November to return stronger than ever this fall.

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley lies on the turf after being injured in the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

"It definitely sucks to go through but God gives his toughest challenges to the guys that can handle it,” Moseley told the Free Press. “I know one thing about me is I can handle it, and I will handle it. I definitely, I’ll be back."

A part-time starter in five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Moseley has four interceptions in 46 career games.

He was one of three key free agents the Lions added to their secondary last spring, along with cornerback Cam Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but was never healthy enough to make meaningful contributions.

The Lions are in the market for more cornerback help this spring after ranking 27th in the league in pass defense.

Sutton and Craig James, who signed a futures deal in January, are the only other cornerbacks currently under contract, and Chase Lucas is an exclusive rights free agent.

Kindle Vildor, who finished last season as the starter opposite Sutton, will be an unrestricted free agent next week, and Jerry Jacobs and Khalil Dorsey are restricted free agents.

Moseley is the fourth free agent the Lions have signed ahead of free agency. They signed linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin to the largest contract ever for a core special teams player last month, and brought back kicker Michael Badgley and tight end Shane Zylstra, an exclusive rights free agent, on one-year deals.

