Details of Packers trade up with Jets in fourth round of 2024 draft

Armed with eight picks to start Day 3, the Green Bay Packers traded up in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft to get Oregon safety Evan Williams at No. 111 overall.

General manager Brian Gutekunst did business with the New York Jets. To move up from No. 126 overall, the Packers sent the Jets a sixth-round pick (No. 190).

The pick traded away was acquired by the Packers in a trade down with the New Orleans Saints in the second round.

Trade details

Packers send: No. 126 (fourth round), No. 190 (sixth round)

Jets send: No. 111 (fourth round)

According to the Rich Hill trade value chart, the Packers sent 26 points of value (126: 20; 190: 6) and received 28 points in return (111: 28)

The Packers remaining Day 3 picks (6):

Fifth round, No. 168 (from NO)

Fifth round, No. 169

Sixth round, No. 202

Sixth round, No. 219

Seventh round, No. 245

Seventh round, No. 255

