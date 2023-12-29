Details of how Michigan is preparing for Jalen Milroe

LOS ANGELES − Michigan safety Rod Moore had to stop himself from cursing.

Moore was answering a question about Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe during a pre-Rose Bowl media availability on Thursday when it happened. Moore had been asked about defending a quarterback who's willing to lower his shoulder when he's running in the open field.

"I just look at him like another running back," Moore said. "When he is throwing the ball, he’s a quarterback. When he takes off running the ball, he’s a running back. Just got to bring my … I almost cussed. I’ve got to bring my stuff when I tackle him."

Trying to defend Milroe in the Rose Bowl might make Michigan defenders cuss too, but more specifically out of frustration considering all that Milroe can do. He not only can run like few can, but he can also launch passes over the heads of defenders.

Michigan is well aware of the challenge that awaits and made that clear Thursday, often heaping praise on Milroe. But the Wolverines also made clear they have a plan.

“It’s really an 11-on-1 mentality," defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said. "He’s capable of every play, not only playing the first play and having to defend the first play but having to defend what we call the second play. His ability when he drops back to one scramble to throw the ball really, really far downfield or to dump the ball off to the speed guys; but also his ability to take the ball himself. It’s 11 on 1."

To better prepare the defense for Milroe, backup quarterback Alex Orji has been running the scout offense and doing his best impression of Milroe. Considered one of Michigan's best athletes, Orji is the closest thing the Wolverines have to the Alabama signal-caller.

"It’s hard to simulate a guy like Jalen Milroe," Minter said. "So Alex has a unique skillset that we can try to simulate him, but to say we can simulate him to a T, probably not fair to him and how well he’s played this year. But Alex has done a great job trying to give us the best look."

Michigan is not only having Orji run like Milroe might, but the Wolverines also want him launching deep passes like Milroe can.

"This guy, there’s times where the ball is 60, 70 yards downfield," Minter said. "We’re trying to get that look as much as we can for our guys to have a sense of finding the ball and being able to track the ball all the way down. I think there are times when you play certain quarterbacks or certain receivers, you know 40 or 50 yards downfield, they’re going to stop and they’re going to start coming back. These guys are going to keep running. He has the ability to chuck it down there."

Michigan is doing all it can to prepare for Milroe, but only so much can be done. There's a reason defenses of late have had trouble stopping him.

"It’s good to see a look in practice," edge defender Jaylen Harrell said, "but we obviously know come game time, it’s going to be a little bit different."

No. 4 Alabama (12-1) will face No. 1 Michigan (13-0) in the Rose Bowl on Monday (4 p.m. CT, ESPN) as part of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Jalen Milroe: Details of how Michigan is preparing for the quarterback