Details about Caleb Williams' visit to the NFL Scouting Combine — including an interesting purchase

As part of the pre-draft process, Caleb Williams traveled from Los Angeles to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine in March.

But his itinerary was seemingly relaxed upon arrival. Williams, as many top prospects do, including LSU's Jayden Daniels, didn't throw. He also didn't complete medical evaluations for teams --- somewhat of an unprecedented move from an NFL prospect, even if it makes sense.

So what did Williams do?

According to SI's Albert Breer, Williams rented out a football field at a local high school to throw at during downtime at the event. Williams wanted to be ready for his pro day, which was scheduled for two and a half weeks later at USC.

Even though it wasn't a physically demanding time for Williams at the combine, pivotal meetings lay ahead for him. He met with the Bears for 15 minutes at 10:40 p.m. that Wednesday. According to Breer, the atmosphere was relaxed. Williams didn't lose his trademark confidence in the environment.

“You just recognized that he’s easy to talk to,” Eberflus says. “Personality is there. He’s a guy’s guy. He’s gonna fit in with his teammates.”

They showed Williams a play concept from their new offense. And after they conversed a while longer, they quizzed him on the concept. He passed with ease, according to Breer. The Bears would test him on a concept during every meeting they had leading up to the draft; it's a technique Poles said he learned from the Chiefs and Andy Reid, although it's not an uncommon practice in the NFL.

On Friday at the combine, Poles met with some members of Williams' brass. Five members of Williams' team went to Poles' suite at the Hyatt Regency, per Breer. A lawyer and two trainers were a part of the group.

And once again, similar to when Poles watched Williams live, he was impressed.

“You knew that structure mattered to him,” Poles said to Breer. “There were people in place to help him be successful. As you went along, you understand there’s people put in place that are there that allow him to play ball to be the best player he can be. It’s not like, ‘Hey, I have a team to say I have a team.’ Everybody’s got a role, and it’s to allow him to be the best football player he can be and eliminate as many distractions and stresses as possible.

“A lot of times we have to help them put structure together. This kid already has it there for him.”

