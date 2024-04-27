Despite the weather, the 44th annual Trojan Track meet made it to the finish line

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 44th annual Trojan Track and field meet took place today at West Ridge High School.

In the boys 400 meters, Daniel Boone’s Evan Tomlinson held off Hunter Hawkins from West Ridge with a time of 49.93.

In the women’s 300-meter hurdles, Sadie Buchanan from Watauga, North Carolina blistered the field with a time of 44.95 seconds. on the boy’s side, Dobyns-Bennett’s Brayden Simpson just edged out Deshawn Austin from William Byrd with a 38.60 to a 39.19.

One of the featured events was the 800-meter race. On the girls’ side, Josie Jackson from Abingdon held off her teammate Amanda Ferrante with a time of 2:15.74

And finally, on the boys’ side, Luke Mussard from Dobyns-Bennett clocked in at 1:52.64 just ahead of Volunteer’s Roman Borghetti-Metz.

