Despite two more drops, Packers WR Romeo Doubs is climbing the depth chart

Catches and drops typically mix like Capulets and Montagues. Sometimes, however, the best approach is to take the bad with the good.

That’s what the Packers apparently will be doing with rookie receiver Romeo Doubs. The fourth-round pick, as noted by Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, appears to be in line for the fourth spot on the depth chart — behind Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins but ahead of rookie second-rounder Christian Watson and second-year receiver Amari Rodgers.

Watson spent the early part of camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. He was activated six days ago. He currently doesn’t even have a spot on the team’s online depth chart.

On Friday night against the Packers, Doubs dropped two more passes, after dropping two in the preseason opener. However, he caught three passes for 24 yards and a leaping touchdown.

“It’s not going to be perfect,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the game about Doubs, via Demovsky. “There’s going to be some lessons along the way. He’s a guy that is pretty resilient. He doesn’t get fazed by a negative play. He just keeps on playing. That’s what excites you about him. You see a guy with really good feet. He’s gotten really good in his transition. He’s got a burst. He’s been able to separate, which is something that’s tough to coach. Guys can either do it or they can’t. There’s stuff to clean up, for certain, but he’s a guy that we are excited about it.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently went public with concerns regarding the mistakes being made by the young receivers, prompting a more concerted effort to get the message across to the players privately. (To his credit, Rodgers seems to know what he needs to say and when he needs to say it to get results.)

While that hasn’t eliminated the drops from Doubs, he can handle the hard part of the job instinctively. With time, he’ll master the easier part — which basically entails letting those gloves o their thing and secure the ball.

