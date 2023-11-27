Despite its first loss, Marquette moves up in latest Associated Press college basketball top 25 rankings

Despite suffering its first loss of the season, the Marquette men's basketball team moved up in the Associated Press top 25.

The Golden Eagles (5-1) ascended to No. 3 in the rankings that were released on Monday, up one spot from where they were ranked last week.

(Editor's note: Journal Sentinel beat writer Ben Steele had MU at No. 2 in his weekly ballot.)

Why did Marquette move up despite losing?

It was because of the loaded field at the Maui Invitational.

The Golden Eagles have played one of the toughest schedules in the country thanks to their trip to Hawaii. MU beat UCLA and Kansas, last week's No. 1 team, before falling to Purdue in the tournament title game.

The Boilermakers (6-0) are the new top-ranked team. Arizona (6-0) climbed a spot to No. 2.

When was the last time Marquette was ranked No. 3?

The then-Warriors were No. 3 at the end of the regular season in the 1977-78 season. MU was then upset by Miami (Ohio) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and fell to No. 8 in the final AP poll.

Who does Marquette play this week?

The Golden Eagles look to stay sharp against Southern on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum.

Then there is another big game with the annual matchup with state rival Wisconsin on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Shaka Smart's Marquette Golden Eagles No. 3 in this week's AP poll