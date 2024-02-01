Despite comically bad rebounding, Boston beats the Pacers 129-124

In a contest that looked more like a playoff game than a late January tilt at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics escaped the Indiana Pacers 129-124. That they did it despite losing the rebounding battle 50-40, the march of dimes 33-25, and by getting up 21 fewer shots than the Pacers did makes it all the more impressive that they came away with the win.

The mediocre ball movement and atrocious battle of the boards had Boston looking more like an earlier iteration of the team in stretches, and for the first half of the game, the Celtics played like one too. But they managed to play the right way in the second half, and eked out a victory as a result.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast took some time on a recent episode to talk about the unusual win for Boston.

