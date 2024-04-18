Deshaun Watson throwing up to 40 yards, in a "pretty good spot" with rehab

There have been several positive updates about Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's condition in recent weeks and General Manager Andrew Berry provided another one on Thursday.

Watson has been at the team's offseason workouts this week and Berry shared a note about how his right shoulder is progressing after last year's season-ending injury.

"This week Deshaun was throwing up to 40 yards," Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "He’s in a pretty good spot. Again, I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, he’s progressing as appropriate. We’re really, really pleased with the work that he’s put in and really pleased with how his shoulder’s responding, but we’re still in the rehab process. We know that it could take different left and right turns, but we’re pretty optimistic in terms of what we’ve seen so far."

Berry said the expectation remains that Watson will be ready to go for the start of the regular season and that will continue to be the case as long as no signs to the contrary crop up as his workload ramps up in the coming weeks.