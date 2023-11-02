Deshaun Watson limited in practice again, Browns get several players back on the field

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had the same listing on Thursday's injury report that he did on Wednesday, but a number of other players saw positive changes to their status.

Watson was a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row. Watson has missed three of the last four games and most of the one game he did start with a right shoulder injury, but said on Thursday that he is "getting better each and every day."

Wide receiver Amari Cooper (rest, ankle), right tackle Dawand Jones (shoulder), tight end David Njoku (ankle), defensive end Za'Darius Smith (rest, neck), and left tackle Jedrick Wills (foot, ankle) were all limited participants after missing Wednesday's practice. Defensive end Myles Garrett (rest, shoulder) returned as a full participant.

Three players missed a second straight day of practice. Wide receiver David Bell (knee), cornerback Greg Newsome II (groin), and defensive end Alex Wright (knee) make up that group.