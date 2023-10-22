Deshaun Watson leaves Colts-Browns game after head bounces off turf

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts after the back of his head bounced off the turf.

The injury took place in the second quarter on a third-down play. Watson was under pressure from the Colts pass rush and threw an incomplete pass downfield. Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo hit Watson as he released the ball. Watson landed on his back, and the back of his helmet hit the turf. He remained on the ground on his back for several moments before walking off the field.

WOW: Here is the play where Deshaun Watson got injured, he gets shoved to the ground really hard by the defender and his head slams extremely hard



😳pic.twitter.com/KIIsLYQrPL — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 22, 2023

The Browns punted on their next snap, and Watson went into the sideline medical tent. After the Browns forced a turnover on the next Colts possession, back up P.J. Walker led Cleveland's offense back on the field.

Sunday was Watson's first game back after he missed two games with a rotator cuff injury on his throwing shoulder.