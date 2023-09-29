Deshaun Watson doesn't do much in practice, Browns 'hopeful' he plays Sunday

Deshaun Watson has a shoulder injury, and concern for his status on Sunday's game increased after what he didn't do at practice Friday.

In the brief period the media is allowed to watch practice, Watson threw two passes and then talked to the athletic trainer. That's unusual.

#Browns Deshaun Watson tossed just 2 balls in early drills open to the media pic.twitter.com/oOlUIssuw0 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 29, 2023

Afterward the Browns listed Watson as questionable on the injury report, with coach Kevin Stefanski saying he was "hopeful" that Watson would play against the Baltimore Ravens.

When asked if Watson took first-team reps in practice earlier this week, Stefanski said he did. Otherwise, Stefanski didn't say much on the matter, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

Reporter: Can you tell us more about the [shoulder] injury?



Stefanski: "Do I have to? What do they do in hockey? Whatever it says in the injury report. I'll go with that." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 29, 2023

Rookie fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson would get the start if Watson can't go.

Being without Watson is obviously not a great scenario for the Browns, who are already without running back Nick Chubb, heading into a big AFC North game. The Browns and Ravens are each 2-1 this season. Watson is coming off perhaps his best game as a member of the Browns last week. He threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Tennessee Titans.

It's a big early-season game in Cleveland on Sunday. Browns fans will have to wait and see if their quarterback is healthy enough to play.