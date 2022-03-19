Deshaun Watson chooses Browns, what now for Saints at QB?

The New Orleans Saints waited all this time, and are now a few days into free agency without an answer as to what the plan is at quarterback for the 2022 season. The only thing known at this point is that Taysom Hill will not be part of that conversation, per the Athletic’s Larry Holder.

The Saints have a few grand-scheme plans they could go with between addressing it in the draft, signing a veteran, and running with second-year quarterback Ian Book or veteran backup Blake Bortles. Let’s delve deeper into these options, and see what the best plan moving forward is.

Jameis Winston

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

If you asked Saints fans what they want to have happen next, their answer would likely be Jameis Winston. Per USA Today’s Josina Anderson, the Saints actually made an offer to Winston earlier this off-season and has spoken with the team. The thing about that report is that it also mentions that he has had conversations with the Indianapolis Colts. The Saints aren’t alone in their interest. Fans were skeptical of Winston, but were sold nearly instantly on his leadership, personality, and improvements on the field.

PFF projects a one year, fully guranteed $7 million deal for Winston.

Baker Mayfield

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield is one of the most polarizing players in football. People love to hate him, but those that root for him are all in. He, like Winston, is a former first overall draft selection and Heisman Trophy winner that has been set out to sea by his former team after they found a new option. Personally, I believe there is a lot of juice to be squeezed out of Mayfield and see if the Saints coaching staff could unlock that potential. It also wouldn’t cost that much in capital, as most expect the Browns to be able to acquire a second round pick at best. Not a bad price for a potential franchise quarterback. We also know the Saints aren’t married to their draft picks, as they were just prepared to trade three first round picks and more for a quarterback.

Story continues

If traded today, Baker Mayfield account for a $18.8 million cap hit and leave the Browns with no dead cap.

Mayfield has 14,125 career passing yards with 61.5% completions and a 92/56 touchdown to interception ratio.

Matt Ryan

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Not too long ago, this would be considered blasphemous, maybe it still is. As things sit now Ryan is left feeling ousted by the Atlanta Falcons, after they also struck out on a Deshaun Watson deal. It could still be time for a fresh start in Atlanta, leaving an aged yet still talented quarterback on the market. Former Director of Pro Scouting for the Saints, current GM of the Falcons Terry Fontenot could find a trade partner in New Orleans. Imagine how funny it would be if the Saints reunited Ryan and Julio Jones in New Orleans and went on to win a super bowl with them. That alone almost makes the risk worth it.

If traded today, Ryan would account for a $23.75 million cap hit for his new team and leave the Falcons with a dead cap hit of $40.5 million.

Matt Ryan has 59,735 career passing yards with 65.5% completions and a 367/170 touchdown to interception ratio.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The last realistic option on the trade market for the Saints would be the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo has had an interesting career as most people would say that he’s just mediocre, but he just keeps winning games. He is a safe bet to not be outstanding but not be so bad that he loses you games. He has made it to the Super Bowl, which is something the Saints haven’t done since they won it. He would likely be the cheapest quarterback to trade for, in terms of assets, but also would account for the biggest cap hit on this list.

If traded today, Garoppolo would account for a $25.5 million cap hit for the Saints and leave the 49ers with $1.4 million in dead cap.

Garoppolo has 11,852 career passing yards with 67.7% completions and a 71/38 touchdown to interception ratio.

Marcus Mariota

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Delving deeper into the free agent pool, we find another former Heisman trophy winner. Mariota hasn’t found himself in consistent competition since 2018, but would be the best available bridge quarterback in free agency and could still find a way to prove himself as a starter again. Mariota has a versatile skill set that the staff might like. Likely would be paired with a draft pick within the first two rounds.

PFF projects a one year, fully guranteed $8 million deal for Mariota.

Mariota has 13,437 career passing yards with 62.8% completions and a 77/45 touchdown to interception ratio.

Ian Book

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Entering his sophomore season, Book has one career start under his belt. He is 12-of-20 with 135 yards and two interceptions. Realistically, this is likely not the answer, but he is young and could go on to prove himself better than that start against the Miami Dolphins. Book and Blake Bortles are the only non-Hill quarterbacks under contract for 2022.

Andy Dalton

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Another bridge quarterback option for New Orleans would be Andy Dalton. He has one of the best balances of success and experience available. He is likely past his days as a franchise guy, but could serve well enough as a guy to start while a draft pick learns.

PFF projects a one year, fully guranteed $7.25 million deal for Dalton.

Dalton has 35,279 career passing yards with 62.2% completions and a 226/135 touchdown to interception ratio.

A draft pick

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

We have been mentioning bridge quarterbacks, but the Saints could just go all in and start a rookie quarterback from Week 1 if need be. there aren’t many quarterbacks in this draft I’d be willing to start immediately, but there aren’t none. I think either Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell, or Matt Corrall could jump right in and start. The Saints will likely have to trade up and secure either Pickett or Corral in this scenario.

1

1