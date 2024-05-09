'Deserves to be in Silva's plans' or 'ideally he'll go on loan'?

[BBC]

We asked you what Jay Stansfield's future should look like, after returning to Craven Cottage after a promising loan spell at Birmingham City.

Here are some of your suggestions:

Will: This type of question is exactly what pre-season is for. Give him some game time and see how he fares. With [Armando] Broja leaving, there is no reason Stansfield cannot be third choice, or even better.

Hector: Two consecutive seasons and two increasingly impressive loan spells. There’s not much more he can do - he deserves to be in Marco’s plans for next season.

Luke: Stansfield is not the type of player for a Marco Silva striker. Most of his starts have come as a winger, and I expect that to continue. I think he'll stay and be an option off the bench as a winger and a striker. Ideally, he will go out on loan to a top Championship or bottom of the Premier League club to see if he can make it at the highest level.

Ian: Jay should be given the chance to play on the left as it's unlikely Willian will be there next season but a loan out to a Premier League club wouldn't be too bad to give more experience. For example, he could go to Leicester who have just come up and rotate with [Jamie] Vardy. Fulham have a hard closed season of who to keep - I am expecting a busy window of ins and outs.

Mike: Stansfield is the ideal replacement for [Raul] Jimenez.