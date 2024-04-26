Who deserves most blame for Chicago Bulls’ 2023-24 season?

The Chicago Bulls’ 2023-24 season was brutal. For the second season in a row, they finished the year with a below-.500 record, and just like in the 2022-23 season, they lost to the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament. Two seasons in a row, two years without a playoff appearance for the Bulls.

When the Bulls put together this roster in 2021, they had very high hopes. They ended Chicago’s rebuild and pivoted the team toward competing, yet since then, they’ve only made the playoffs once, and they only won one postseason game that year, getting bounced by the Milwaukee Bucks in Round 1.

The Chicago Bulls Central YouTube channel recently discussed who is most to blame for the Bulls’ failure of a 2023-24 season.

Arturas Karnisovas and the front office deserve some blame, the coaching staff deserves some blame, and the players deserve some blame, too. But it all starts from the top. The roster the front office put together simple isn’t good enough.

