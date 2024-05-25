'They deserved it' - pundits react to Man Utd win

[PA Media]

Manchester United's all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney speaking on BBC One:

"Absolutely delighted. It was such a huge task for Manchester United today to come here and beat the champions and I thought they were absolutely fantastic.

"The resilience they've shown, the work rate, the effort, the desire to score goals...

"They deserved the victory."

Former Newcastle and England captain Alan Shearer praised Manchester United's performance: "So much has been missing in this Manchester United team for large parts of this season but it wasn't today. They had a great attitude, they went out and played the manager's instructions to perfection.

"Every single player played their part. They stood firm under pressure."