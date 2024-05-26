Derry shock Crues as Cliftonville maintain winning run

Derry picked up their first win of the Women's Premiership season with a shock 3-1 victory against Crusaders at the Brandywell.

Goals from Kayleigh Carlin, Amy McFarland and Chelsea Sherrin secured the win for the Candystripes.

Cliftonville returned to the top of the table with a 8-1 triumph against Larne at Solitude.

The Reds have now won their opening three games, whilst Larne remaining winless.

Delight for Derry

Derry broke the deadlock at the Brandywell six minutes before half-time when Carlin coolly slotted past Maddy Harvey-Clifford after Shantelle Temple headed Ellie Redden's free-kick into her path.

The hosts doubled their advantage on 64 minutes as a deep free-kick found Shannon Dunne in the box, and her initial shot was saved by Harvey-Clifford.

The goalkeeper could only parry the ball into the path of McFarland however, whose strike hit the post on its way into the far corner as she converted from a tight angle.

Substitute Sheerin added a third on 76 minutes, racing in to score her first goal for the club after Saoirse Doherty's effort rebounded to her.

Crusaders responded with a consolation goal two minutes later with their first shot on target.

Claire Shaw, who had only been introduced moments earlier, produced a fine finish to pull a goal back for Jonny Tuffey's side.

Rampant Reds

Cliftonville regained top spot with a ruthless home display against struggling Larne.

Fi Morgan opened the scoring after just three minutes, converting from close range after Larne failed to clear a corner into the box.

The away side equalised five minutes later, with Maddie Brent heading past Erin McAllister after a cross from the left.

Larne were level for just two minutes, as Kirsty McGuinness curled an unstoppable left foot from range into the top corner.

Caitlin McGuinness then netted a quick-fire double to further extend Cliftonville's lead before her sister Kirsty scored another fine goal in first half stoppage time.

Danielle Maxwell scored from close range to add a sixth with Kirsty McGuinness then completing her hat-trick, finishing from a tight angle after getting on the end of Abbie Magee's pass.

Substitute Carla Devine concluded the scoring by rounding the goalkeeper before finishing from an acute angle.