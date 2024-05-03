Derry denied by Galway in Premier Division stalemate

Derry City were held to a 0-0 draw by Galway United in Friday night's Premier Division encounter at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Will Patching's strike flew off the crossbar in the closing minutes to deny the Candystripes all three points in a low-key encounter.

Derry shot-stopper Brian Maher did brilliantly to tip Vincent Borden's goalbound effort onto the woodwork in the first half.

City pushed for a winner but couldn't break the deadlock and remain third in the Premier Division.

After just one win in six Ruairi Higgins' men rounded off April with back-to-back victories.

Three points against Waterford last time out was Derry's first win on the road all season and again they struggled against plucky hosts in the form of Galway.

Patrick Hoban had a rare sight of goal for the visitors in the first half but his attempt was comfortably dealt with by United goalkeeper Brendan Clarke.

The hosts came into the game with three clean sheets in their four previous matches and their defence was made to stand firm as Derry stepped things up after the restart.

Ben Doherty's effort fizzed past the post before Sean Patton watched his shot creep wide of the goal.

Patching thought he had grabbed the win for the Candystripes heading into stoppage time only to see his strike canon off the crossbar.

It's now just three wins in nine for Higgins' side and they sit three points behind Shelbourne at the top of the table.