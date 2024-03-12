Derek Watt retires from football

Another year, another Watt brother retires from football.

Last year, it was J.J. This year, it's Derek. He has posted a farewell to the game on social media.

Derek entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Chargers in 2016, five years after J.J. and two years before T.J. He spent four years with the Chargers and three with the Steelers, where he played with his younger brother.

He didn't play in 2023, which makes the move not a surprise. The development is that Derek Watt has acknowledged that it's time to move on with what legendary Steelers coach Chuck Noll called his "life's work."

For the three Watt brothers, their collective accomplishments in the NFL are very impressive. And T.J. will keep going, likely ending his career with a resume that will put him in the Hall of Fame, with J.J.