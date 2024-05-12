Derby-winning trainer Kenny McPeek invites Jason Kelce to meet Mystik Dan

Jason Kelce caused a furor last week when he inferred the iconic Secretariat was on steroids during his brilliant racing career.

It didn’t play well and the former Philadelphia Eagles opted to walk back his statement.

Kenny McPeek, the trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, sensed an opportunity to educate Kelce and took it on Sunday via Twitter.

McPeek extended an invite to Kelce — and others — to meet the Derby winner before he tries to win the second leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday at Pimlico in Maryland.

Jason, here’s an invite to Baltimore to meet Mystik Dan @PimlicoRC before the @PreaknessStakes I’m glad to give you an inside look at our sport, bring your brother @tkelce and his girlfriend, I’ve forgotten her name 🤣 https://t.co/NYQG7mAgdd — Kenny McPeek (@KennyMcPeek) May 12, 2024

Don’t expect Taylor Swift to accompany Travis Kelce if the Chiefs tight end heads to Maryland with his brother.

She has tour dates scheduled in Sweden.

