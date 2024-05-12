Advertisement

Derby-winning trainer Kenny McPeek invites Jason Kelce to meet Mystik Dan

barry werner
·1 min read

Jason Kelce caused a furor last week when he inferred the iconic Secretariat was on steroids during his brilliant racing career.

It didn’t play well and the former Philadelphia Eagles opted to walk back his statement.

Kenny McPeek, the trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, sensed an opportunity to educate Kelce and took it on Sunday via Twitter.

McPeek extended an invite to Kelce — and others — to meet the Derby winner before he tries to win the second leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday at Pimlico in Maryland.

Don’t expect Taylor Swift to accompany Travis Kelce if the Chiefs tight end heads to Maryland with his brother.

She has tour dates scheduled in Sweden.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire