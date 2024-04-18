Depleted New Zealand batting first against Pakistan in T20

Umpires Aleem Dar, center in black kit, with Ahsan Raza examine condition as ground staff start work to ready ground after rain delay the start of first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the first Twenty20 of the five-match series on Thursday.

The series is preparation for the T20 World Cup in June in the Caribbean and United States.

Light drizzle delayed the toss for half an hour, but no overs were deducted.

Pakistan awarded T20 debuts to batters Usman Khan and Irfan Khan along with leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed after all three impressed in the recent Pakistan Super League.

Usman Khan was banned by the Emirates Cricket Board for five years for shifting his allegiance to play for his country of birth, and got the attention of Pakistan selectors after scoring back-to-back hundreds in the PSL.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir came out of retirement for the T20 World Cup and returns to international cricket at his home venue after four years.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan was ruled out of the opening game after experiencing discomfort in his right knee and calf while batting in the nets on Wednesday.

New Zealand is without nine frontline T20 players, including captain Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell, who are playing in the Indian Premier League.

The squad was further depleted just before the tour when Finn Allen and Adam Milne were injured in training.

New Zealand awarded a T20 debut to Tim Robinson, who scored 298 runs at an impressive strike rate of 187.42 in the Super Smash back home.

___

Lineups:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (captain), Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Jimmy Neesham, Ben Sears, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi.

___

