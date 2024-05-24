Departing Booth cherishes 'amazing times' with Saints

Callum Booth - part of St Johnstone's momentous double cup success in 2021 - will depart the club with "amazing memories" when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The defender, 32, made 79 appearances and scored one goal in a near five-year year spell in Perth.

Booth spent the second half of last season on loan at Spartans and his Saints career was disrupted by injuries.

However, he played every minute of the League Cup and Scottish Cup final wins over Livingston and Hibs in 2021 - and admits he still struggles to comprehend the enormity of the team's glory double.

“We had a good team, don’t get me wrong,” said Booth. “But even now you think, ‘How did we manage to do that?’

“Everything just seemed to click into place those last few months. So many players better than me have played in Scotland for years and not one a cup, never mind two.

"It was such an amazing achievement that will be remembered for years to come – and rightly so.”

Booth added: “My appearances probably don’t reflect the time I was at the club. I had a few unhappier times being injured and that part of it was not great, but it was still amazing times for me.

“I have some really amazing memories. Probably the best I’ve ever had in football – without doubt winning the two cups and the European games. I was actually watching the Galatasaray highlights with my little boy the other day.”