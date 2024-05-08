Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic wins third NBA MVP award

DENVER (KDVR) — Nikola Jokic has done it again. The Denver Nuggets powerhouse was awarded his third NBA Most Valuable Player award on Wednesday, becoming just the ninth player in history to do so.

His previous MVP awards came in 2021 and 2022. He lost out to Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in 2023.

Why Denver’s mayor said he’ll ‘seriously look into’ banning Timberwolves player

The Nuggets center was up against Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic in the race for the best.

Jokic’s season stats

The Nuggets finished the 2023-24 season as the second-best in the Western Conference with 57 wins and 25 losses.

Jokic was a constant presence on the court throughout the season. He played 79 of the 82 games, averaging 34.6 minutes per game, a career high.

He averaged 26.4 points per game, the second-highest point average in his career behind the 2021-22 season.

3-time MVP club

With this, Jokic enters an elite group of NBA players with three or more MVP trophies. Only eight others have done so in the history of the sport.

Three NBA Hall of Famers — Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Moses Malone — have also earned three MVP trophies.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get Broncos, Nuggets, Rockies and more sports news

The last person in the league to break the two-trophy barrier was LeBron James in 2012. The Lakers superstar has four overall, meaning Jokic would need to pick up another one to tie the score.

Jokic is also the first person born outside of the U.S. to win the award three or more times.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.