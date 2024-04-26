Denver looks to close out series against Los Angeles in game 4

Denver Nuggets (57-25, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (47-35, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nuggets -2.5; over/under is 215.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nuggets lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets look to clinch the series over the Los Angeles Lakers in game four of the Western Conference first round. The Nuggets beat the Lakers 112-105 in the last meeting. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 29 points, and Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 33 points.

The Lakers are 27-25 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 20-25 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Nuggets are 33-19 in conference matchups. Denver ranks second in the Western Conference scoring 53.4 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 16.8.

The 118.0 points per game the Lakers score are 8.4 more points than the Nuggets give up (109.6). The Nuggets average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 14.3 per game the Lakers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 24.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 116.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 115.2 points, 46.9 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Cam Reddish: out (ankle), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.