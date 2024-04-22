Denver Broncos trading for NY Jets quarterback Zach Wilson: NFL reports say

DENVER (KDVR) — The New York Jets are trading quarterback Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said on social media Monday.

The Broncos had not formally announced the trade as of Monday afternoon.

The team has been without an official quarterback since releasing Russell Wilson earlier in the year.

Zach Wilson was picked second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jets. He served as the team’s starting quarterback until they acquired Aaron Rodgers, after which he was named as the backup quarterback.

However, after Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in his first drive, Wilson once again was promoted to starting quarterback for the team.

FOX31 is gathering additional information and will provide updates as they become available.

