Denver Broncos acquire ex-Greenville Lion John Franklin-Myers

Apr. 30—The Denver Broncos have acquired former Greenville Lion defensive end John Franklin-Myers in a trade with the New York Jets.

Franklin-Myers played the last three seasons with the Jets after getting drafted in 2018 in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams. He played one season with the Rams and sacked New England quarterback Tom Brady in the 2019 Super Bowl, forcing a fumble.

He's racked up 135 tackles in his NFL career, with 19 1/2 sacks, plus he has deflected nine passes, forced two fumbles, recovered three fumbles and intercepted one pass.

"It is something we have been working on the past couple of weeks," said George Paton, general manager of the Broncos in a story on the team's website. "He is a player that we have always respected. He is durable. For three straight years he has not missed a game, and four straight years of 54-plus pressures."

Franklin-Myers, in an interview on Denver's website, said the process "has been taxing" but "what an opportunity.

"I'm going to bring physicality," said the 6-4, 288-pounder. "I'm going to bring leadership and somebody who's just never going to stop. Won't quit.

"That's what I'm about. I'm about winning. I'm about helping the team win and doing everything that I can for my teammates."

Franklin-Myers played football and basketball for the Greenville Lions and ran on the 4x100-meter relay team. His 4.7 speed in the 40-yard dash got him noticed by the NFL scouts at the combine, leading him to be drafted by the Rams following a college career at Stephen F. Austin.

He ranks fifth on SFA's career list with 37 1/2 tackles for losses. He recorded 130 tackles at SFA, including 70 solos.

Franklin-Myers has put on three free football camps at T.A. "Cotton" Ford Stadium in Greenville. The fourth camp is scheduled for May 31 from 6 to 9 p.m., only for offensive and defensive linemen in grades nine through 12. The second day of the camp starts on June 1 at 9 a.m. and is for campers from the first through the eighth grades.

Franklin-Myers said the camp is an opportunity to share his football knowledge with younger players.

"Yeah, yeah without a doubt," he said in 2023. "You talk about yesterday's (Friday's) camp, which was high school offensive and defensive linemen. What an opportunity I have to be able to take some of those defensive linemen through the drills that I do to prepare for the season. Offensive linemen, they get a chance to get coached by NFL offensive and defensive linemen. And again, what an opportunity for them.

"And then we come in here with the little kids and they get a chance to run through the (NFL) combine drills. Get a chance to go through some football stuff and do the relay. It's all about competition. It's all about getting the kids better. We want to be the best in the world and that's the message preached to them. Take advantage of every opportunity."

He said Greenville still has a special place in his heart.

"Yeah, without a doubt. I think that's why it's important to come back and bring stuff like this back. I mean Greenville is great and you talk about the opportunity, all these small schools around here to learn from me. To learn from the guys that I bring here to help them."