Denny Hamlin forced to pit late after dominating Darlington

Denny Hamlin, who dominated much of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, came to pit road an extra time late in the 267-lap contest because he believed he had a wheel loose on Sunday night.

Hamlin pitted from the lead at Lap 269, marking his 177th lap led of the evening. Just five laps later on Lap 274, Hamlin pulled his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota back to pit road because he felt one of his wheels was loose. The team changed all four tires once again before sending the car back on track, where he runs 30th, one lap down.

Crew chief Chris Gabehart later radioed Hamlin to note the team could not find an issue.

“Everything we can tell, the wheel looked fine, bud,” Gabehart said.

Hamlin replied: “It was loose. I felt it.”

Hamlin qualified second and entered the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs as the No. 3 seed behind teammate Martin Truex Jr. and Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron. Sunday’s race at Darlington is the first race in the postseason.

