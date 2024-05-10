DeMeco Ryans excited to add Ben Skowronek’s ‘physicality, playmaking ability’ to Texans

Ben Skowronek seemingly became expendable when the Los Angeles Rams drafted Jordan Whittington in the sixth round, adding a good blocker and special teams player to the roster. Less than two weeks after the draft, the Rams parted with Skowronek by sending him to the Texans in a trade on Thursday.

The Rams got minimal return for Skowronek, sending a 2026 seventh-round pick along with the wide receiver for a 2026 sixth-rounder, but the Texans are happy to have him in their building.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans talked about the addition of Skowronek on Friday, saying he’s excited to have his physicality and playmaking ability on the team. Ryans, who was previously the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, has experience facing Skowronek so he knows a bit about him.

“Excited to add more depth to our wide receiver position, more competition,” Ryans said. “Ben is a tough, tough player. Played against him a couple times and he’s a true competitor. Plays the game the right way so excited to add his physicality, playmaking ability to our team.”

#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on the trade for wide receiver Ben Skowronek whom he's familiar with from his time in NFC West with #Rams @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/Ndw83KSzpL — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 10, 2024

Skowronek is known more for his blocking and special teams play than he is his receiving ability, and the Texans likely envision him in a similar role. He can be a lead blocker in the running game, someone who blocks for other receivers on screens and also help on special teams.

The timing of the trade for the Rams is interesting but it seems they wanted to make a change at receiver and on special teams where Skowronek was a captain in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire