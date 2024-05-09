Rams are trading Ben Skowronek to Texans instead of cutting him

It was reported earlier on Thursday that the Los Angeles Rams cut Ben Skowronek, which came as a big surprise. However, the move wasn’t made official and instead of releasing Skowronek, they’re actually going to trade him.

According to reports, the Rams are trading Skowronek to the Houston Texans. The Rams aren’t getting much in return from the Texans, as the two teams will swap picks in the sixth and seventh rounds in 2026.

Skowronek is entering his fourth season in the NFL and was a special teams captain last year for the Rams, while also starting 11 games at wide receiver in 2022.

The #Texans and #Rams will swap 6th and 7th rounders in 2026, source said. https://t.co/1aqJOgfEte — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 9, 2024

The Rams drafted Jordan Whittington in the sixth round this year so he’ll be a candidate to replace Skowronek on special teams and as the fourth/fifth receiver.

