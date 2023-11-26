Demario Douglas exits Pats-Giants after questionable hit to head originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The lowly New England Patriots lost one of their most consistent contributors during the second half of Sunday's game vs. the New York Giants.

Demario "Pop" Douglas exited after suffering a head injury on a punt return in the fourth quarter. Giants special teamer Cameron Brown clotheslined the rookie wide receiver, who immediately entered the blue medical tent and was ruled as doubtful to return to the game.

You can watch the play here.

A few minutes later, Douglas was ruled out.

Shockingly, no flag was called on the brutal hit. Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers, special teamer Matthew Slater, and wide receiver DeVante Parker took the officials to task for not calling a penalty on the controversial play.

Fortunately, Douglas told the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan he did not sustain a concussion and is "doing OK." Still, his status will be worth monitoring heading into next Sunday's game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Douglas led the Patriots with six catches for 49 yards prior to his injury.