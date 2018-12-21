DeMarcus Cousins dunks Kevin Durant into another dimension during practice

DeMarcus Cousins showed Kevin Durant he’s still got it after an Achilles injury. (AP Photo)

Golden State Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins certainly looks healthy. Cousins showed how much progress he’s made from an Achilles injury by dunking all over Kevin Durant during practice.

The moment was captured on video. Avert your eyes if you’re a huge Durant fan, because this one might hurt.

DeMarcus dunks KD off the planet pic.twitter.com/oUPODIxf3F — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) December 21, 2018





Yeah, that’s pretty dominant. All Durant could do was lay on the ground after getting dunked on that ferociously. Cousins simply stretched out his arms and called “game” multiple times.

Cousins has yet to play a game with his new team after signing a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Warriors in July. He’s currently rehabbing from an Achilles injury he suffered at the end of last season, but has been cleared to practice with the Warriors’ G-league affiliate. Though Cousins has made progress, Warriors coach Steve Kerr has not provided a timetable for Cousins to join the Warriors.

If that dunk video is any indication, the Warriors are going to be even scarier than usual once Cousins get back on the court. All opposing teams can do is pray his timetable keeps getting pushed back so they don’t have to face the Warriors at full strength.

