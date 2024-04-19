DeMar DeRozan recalls frustration after 2023 Play-In loss to Heat

The Chicago Bulls took down the Atlanta Hawks in the nine-ten game of the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday night, and now, they are staring a chance at redemption right in the face. For the second year in a row, they are set to face off against the Miami Heat in the second Play-In game with a chance at a playoff spot on the line.

Last year, the Bulls were in control for a lot of the game, only for the Heat to go on a run in the last five minutes, sending Chicago packing. Miami went on to make the NBA Finals, and the Bulls went home sad.

Ahead of their rematch, DeMar DeRozan recalled the bitter feelings that occurred after their loss one year ago. (H/t Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times)

“I remember that plane ride home vividly,” DeRozan said. “Everyone was frustrated. That feeling sucked. I know for me that was one thing on my mind when I realized we’re going back to Miami, not to have that feeling.”

With Jimmy Butler hobbled, the Bulls have a great shot this time around.

