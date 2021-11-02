DeMar DeRozan explains why he joined the Bulls

“That was the reason I came [here in the summer], the conversation I had with the front office,’’ DeRozan said after the Bulls’ 128-114 victory Monday. “I felt it, I sensed it, I understood it, and as a competitor, it’s something I wanted to be a part of. “To me, it didn’t seem like words. Everyone has been willing to put in the actions, understanding that nothing is going to be perfect, but everyone is willing and wants to win. You see it in the preparation, behind the scenes where nobody gets to see. It carries over to the court.’’

Best players of the season so far:

1. Jimmy Butler

2. Kevin Durant

3. DEMAR DEROZAN – 2:40 AM

Billy Donovan called Ayo Dosunmu’s makeup “special.” DeMar DeRozan said his toughness is “the epitome of a Chicago kid.”

There are myriad reasons why the rookie has cracked the rotation. Don’t be surprised to see him stick.

nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…

Chicago came back from down 19 tonight vs. Boston, and it was another enormous DeMar DeRozan night. 37 points. Whereas he made 10 midrange shots against Utah, he attacked the rim with eurosteps vs BOS, plus made 3 3s. Love how much DHO action Chicago has for him in their offense pic.twitter.com/1fUjvjOG9c – 11:36 PM

After overcoming a 19-point deficit late in the third and outscoring the home-team Celtics 39-11 in the final quarter, DeMar DeRozan spoke about why he joined the Bulls – nights like this from a bunch of dudes carrying a chip on their shoulder.

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/…

DeMar DeRozan praised Ayo Dosunmu’s toughness: “He’s definitely the epitome of a Chicago kid.” – 10:28 PM

After Bulls rallied from 19 down on the road, DeMar DeRozan talked about being impressed by the Bulls’ resilience: “It’s very gratifying to see us keep the fight.” – 10:26 PM

DeMar DeRozan tonight:

✅ 37 PTS

✅ 7 REB

✅ 15-20 FG

The @Chicago Bulls have won at least six of their first seven games for the sixth time in franchise history and the first time since the 2011-12 season. – 9:59 PM

Final: Bulls 128, Celtics 114

Bulls erase 19-point third quarter deficit to move to 6-1

DeMar DeRozan scored 37, his second straight 30-spot

Zach LaVine came alive for 13 4th-quarter points

Ayo Dosunmu scored 14, and Tony Bradley/DJJ provided impactful defense, off the bench – 9:51 PM

DeMar DeRozan had 4 games of 2+ 3FG makes last year.

He’s already at 2 this season

37 points for DeRozan tonight – 9:47 PM

(looks up DeMar DeRozan’s career high . . . ) – 8:16 PM

DeMar DeRozan is a professional scorer…so gifted. The mid range is alive and well. – 8:14 PM

17 points already for DeMar DeRozan. He’s out of the box. – 8:12 PM

DeMar DeRozan has DeStroyed the Celtics so far. – 8:12 PM

17 points for DeMar DeRozan in just 11 minutes. – 8:11 PM

DeMar DeRozan – professional downhill scorer… – 8:11 PM

DeMar DeRozan walks over to #Celtics bench and hugs former #Spurs assistant Will Hardy. – 7:41 PM

Bulls at Celtics – TD Garden – November 1, 2021 – Starting Lineups

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Chicago – Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic

OUT: Boston: None Chicago: Patrick Williams pic.twitter.com/qM8wnkuRTy – 7:06 PM

The Celtic-killer tour continues tonight, with an old face in a new place. After back to back games against Bradley Beal, new Bull DeMar DeRozan returns to TD Garden… pic.twitter.com/6ozrrOxjxq – 6:53 PM

Jimmy Butler named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Other’s nominated: Bam Adebayo (MIA), RJ Barrett (NYK), DeMar DeRozan (CHI), Kevin Durant (BKN), Darius Garland (CLE) and Montrezl Harrell (WAS) – 4:49 PM

DeRozan admitted, though, joining the Lakers in the offseason was a ‘real possibility’. “Yeah, I mean, it was, it was a real possibility. I mean, I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say I wanted to come home, you know? I did try to make it happen. There’s a real possibility on it happening. You know, just things didn’t work out, you know what I mean?” DeRozan told fellow NBA star Draymond Green. -via TalkBasket / October 19, 2021

DeRozan was willing to join the Lakers and play alongside James. However, the veteran player and the multiple time champions didn’t reach an agreement eventually. “They were great, honestly. Tried to make it work, had plenty of conversations with Bron. Tried to make it work. It just didn’t work. You know how the business goes. One thing can just change the whole dynamic on everything. -via TalkBasket / October 9, 2021

Tom Orsborn: Spurs officially announce they have acquired forwards Al Farouq-Aminu and Thaddeus Young, a future first round pick, a 2022 second rounder and a 2025 second rounder in exchange for DeRozan. -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / August 11, 2021