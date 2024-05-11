Delhi boys, Unadilla Valley girls win at Harbaugh Invite

May 10—Delhi hosted the Harbaugh Invitational on Wednesday where more than a dozen local track and field teams did battle.

The Bulldogs boys finished first overall as did the Unadilla Valley girls. Delhi and Franklin were second and third, respectively, in the girls meet while the Walton boys placed second and Cherry Valley-Springfield and Deposit-Hancock tied for third.

UV's Jaiden Schrag was the girls track MVP with a trifecta of victories in the 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles and long jump.

Teammates Gracie Gorrell and Kalie Fernandez-Naughton joined her on the winners' podium in the 400 and triple jump, respectively.

Gorrell was also second in the 200 while Natalya Schrag was second in the 800. UV also won the 400 relay.

Gretel Hilson-Schndier (3000) and Abigail Tessier (pole vault) were winners for Delhi, Addison Albright (200 hurdles) and Meghan Hadley (400) earned seconds and Hadley (200), Brinley Wager (shot put) and Jazlyn Kelly (pole vault) were all third.

Franklin's Haylee Taggart won the high jump and added a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles. Shannon Kingsbury was also third for Franklin in the 400.

Allison Munson of Laurens/Milford was the girls field MVP with runner-up finishes in the long jump and triple jump. L/M got seconds from Sierra Beecher (high jump) and Alesa John (discus) and thirds from Eowyn Chickerell (100) and Jaidon Brodie (triple jump).

Unatego's Tessia Brown won the 1500 and was third in the 3000. Anna Higgins was second in the 1500 while Calli Ruff placed third in the discus.

Walton's Grace Walley was the winner in the shot put and the Warriors also won the 1600 relay.

Cassidy Howard had a pair of victories for Schenevus/Worcester, winning the 100 and 200. Teammate Brianna Carvin was third in the high jump.

Finishing second for Edmeston/Morris were Amira Ross (100), Madison Moore (3000) and Brooke Carentz (shot put).

South Kortright's Nora Trimbell won the 800 and ran in the winning 3200 relay along with Aurelia Comer, who was third in the 1500.

For CV-S, Jossalyn Rathbun was second in the 400 hurdles and Morgan Huff was third in the 800.

Haruna Watanabe placed third in the 400 hurdles for Gilbertsville-Mount Upton.

In the boys meet, Delhi received victories from Noah Dungan (100), Nelson VanMaaren (1600) and Latham Gielskie (3200).

Dungan added a second in the long jump, as did Mateo Riera (discus) and Eric Blackman (pole vault). Finishing third were Riera (shot put), Jason VanMaaren (1600), Benjamin Hadley (3200) and Adam Cook (long jump).

Walton received runner-up finishes from Gavin Harrignton (800), Parker Cash (high jump) and Anthony Soto (shot put), while Harrington (pole vault), Kai Storrer (800) and Max Dutcher (discus) each had a third-place finish. The Warriors also won the 1600 relay.

Mason Kutinsky (100) and Ethan All (3200) each had a second-place finish for CV-S and each ran in the winning 3200 relay.

Aiden Burgos of Schenevus/Worcester was the boys track MVP with a win in the 400 and a runner-up finish in the 200. Ben Ballard placed second in the 400 while S/W won the 400 relay.

Ty Turner won the triple jump for Edmeston/Morris and was third in the 400 hurdles. Teammate Hayden Kolvik placed second in the 110 hurdles.

Unadilla Valley's Jacob Prentice won both the 200 and pole vault and was also third in the 100. Haywood Edwards, meanwhile, won the 400 hurdles and was third in the 110 hurdles.

Carter Stevens of Laurens/Milford won the 800 and Braden Murphy was second in the triple jump.

For Stamford, Lelend Donato won the high jump and Liam Seeley placed third in the same event. Unatego's Derek Jordan won the shot put.

Oxford's Keegan Walsh was second in the 400 hurdles and Victor Richette was third in the 200.

Bodie Jordan placed second in the 1600 for Franklin.

GIRLS

1. Unadilla Valley 84, 2. Delhi 75, 3. Franklin 55, 4. Laurens/Milford 53, 5. Unatego 39, 6. Deposit-Hancock 38, 7. Walton 37, 8. Schenevus/Worcester 36, 9. Edmeston/Morris 35, 10. South Kortright 30, 11. Cherry Valley-Springfield 19, 12. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 6, 13. Stamford 1

100: 1. Cassidy Howard (S/W) 13.22, 2. A. Ross (E/M), 3. E. Chickerell (L/M); 1500: 1. Tessia Brown (Una) 5:37.03, 2. A. Higgins (Una), 3. A. Comer (SK); 100 hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV) 16.22, 2. A. Albright (DA), 3. H. Taggart (Frank); 400: 1. Gracie Gorrell (UV) 1:01.68, 2. M. Hadley (DA), 3. S. Kingsbury (Frank); 400 hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV) 1:12.02, 2. J. Rathbun (CV-S), 3. H. Watanabe (G-MU); 800: 1. Nora Trimbell (SK) 2:48.45, 2. N. Schrag (UV), 3. M. Huff (CV-S); 3000: 1. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA) 11:30.47, 2. M. Moore (E/M), 3. T. Brown (Una); 3200 relay: 1. South Kortright (A. Comer, L. Dengler, E. Marigliano, N. Trimbell) 11:09.50, 2. Delhi, 3. Walton; 200: 1. Cassidy Howard (S/W) 27.35, 2. G. Gorrell (UV), 3. M. Hadley (DA); 400 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley 52.28, 2. S/W, 3. D-H; 1600 relay: 1. Walton (O. Hulse, G. Walley, H. Velardi, K. Vesterfelt) 4:41.85, 2. Franklin; Shot put: 1. Grace Walley (Walt) 37-08, 2. B. Carentz (E/M), 3. B. Wager (DA); Long jump: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV) 15-06.75, 2. A. Munson (L/M), 3. M. Zaczek (D-H); Pole vault: 1. Abi Tessier (DA) 7-06, 2. D. deGraw (D-H), 3. J. Kelly (DA); Triple jump: 1. Kalie Fernandez-Naughton (UV) 31-10, 2. A. Munson (L/M), 3. J. Brodie (L/M); High jump: 1. Haylee Taggart (Frank) 4-08, 2. S. Beecher (L/M), 3. B. Carvin (S/W); Discus: 1. Hannah Sanford (D-H) 88-01, 2. A. John (L/M), 3. C. Ruff (Una)

BOYS

1. Delhi 92, 2. Walton 75, 3. Cherry Valley-Springfield 54, 3. Deposit-Hancock 53, 5. Edmeston/Morris 50, 6. Schenevus/Worcester 47, 7. Unadilla Valley 46, 8. Laurens/Milford 23, 9. Stamford 21, 10. Unatego 17, 11. Oxford 16, 12. Franklin 15, 13. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 13, 14. South Kortright 6

110 hurdles: 1. Zach Russell (D-H) 17.28, 2. H. Kolvik (E/M), 3. H. Edwards (UV); 100: 1. Noah Dungan (DA) 12.12, 2. M. Kutinsky (CV-S), 3. J. Prentice (UV); 1600: 1. Nelson VanMaaren (DA) 4:46.77, 2. B. Jordan (Frank), 3. J. VanMaaren (DA); 400: 1. Aiden Burgos (S/W) 55.37, 2. B. Ballard (S/W), 3. L. Lo (D-H); 400 hurdles: 1. Haywood Edwards (UV) 1:01.68, 2. K. Waltz (Ox), 3. T. Turner (E/M); 800: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M) 2:05.84, 2. G. Harrington (Walt), 3. K. Storrer (Walt); 3200: 1. Latham Gielskie (DA) 10:46.97, 2. E. All (CV-S), 3. B. Hadley (DA); 200: 1. Jacob Prentice (UV) 24.46, 2. A. Burgos (S/W), 3. V. Richette (Ox); 3200 relay: 1. CV-S (E. All, C. VanPatten, T. Lyon, T. Tissiere) 9:36.49, 2. Delhi, 3. Walton; 400 relay: 1. Schenevus/Worcester (B. Ballard, A. Osborne, A. Tilley, A. Burgos) 47.75, 2. Edmeston/Morris, 3. CV-S; 1600 relay: 1. Walton (J. Allen, E. Williams, G. Harrington, K. Storrer) 3:55.20, 2. G-MU, 3. L/M; Long jump: 1. Zach Russell (D-H) 18-00, 2. Noah Dungan (DA), 3. A. Cook (DA); High jump: 1. Leland Donato (Stam) 5-08, 2. P. Cash (Walt), 3. L. Seeley (Stam); Discus: 1. Zach Russell (D-H) 133-07, 2. M. Riera (DA), 3. M. Dutcher (Walt); Pole vault: 1. Jacob Prentice (UV) 11-00, 2. E. Blackman (DA), 3. G. Harrington (Walt), 3. E. Bayne (Walt); Shot put: 1. Derek Jordan (Una) 42-04, 2. A. Soto (Walt), 3. M. Riera (DA); Triple jump: 1. Ty Turner (E/M) 36-03.75, 2. B. Murphy (L/M), 3. D. Ray (D-H)