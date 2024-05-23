Delaware, Maryland to have a reunion on the football field in 2028

Twenty years after their last football collision, neighbors Delaware and Maryland will meet again.

The Blue Hens will visit the Terps at SECU Stadium in College Park on Sept. 2, 2028, UD announced Thursday.

Maryland joins a growing list of Power 4 conference foes Delaware will take on following its 2025 climb to the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision and Conference USA.

The Blue Hens will also visit Colorado and Wake Forest in 2025; Virginia in 2026; and Penn State in 2027.

Also, the recently announced 2028 game at James Madison has been moved from Sept. 9 to Week 1, likely Aug. 26.

Maryland downed Delaware 14-7 in College Park to open the 2008 season. That was their first meeting since 1948. Delaware and Maryland were periodic rivals before that and the Blue Hens have actually won five of the 10 meetings with a tie.

