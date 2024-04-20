Spring forth: What we learned about Blue Hens after intra-squad game Friday

The night ended with an end-zone celebration after a touchdown at Delaware Stadium.

If spring football practice is about laying the groundwork and building momentum for the upcoming season, the Delaware offense certainly gained a little spark from that festive finish to the Blue Hens’ annual intra-squad game.

Quarterback Daniel Lipovski’s 15-yard TD pass to Santino Correa ignited the merriment in the misnamed Blue-White game, since the defense was actually wearing black not white on Friday.

Delaware wide receiver Santino Correa struggles into the end zone for a score on the final play of the night as he is dragged down by defensive lineman Amin Mimouni during the Blue and White Spring Game at Delaware Stadium, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Since the game did still end in a 30-30 tie as no extra point was attempted, the defense didn’t need to hang its head.

“Everybody wins,” coach Ryan Carty said afterward.

How did it happen?

The defense was spotted 24 points at the start and was granted six more points on a pair of fourth-down stops, but didn’t force any turnovers to score more.

The touchdown was the fourth of the game, the others coming on Ronnie Heath’s 11-yard run, Ryan O’Connor’s 11-yard shovel pass to Jo’Nathan Silver and Quincy Watson’s 5-yard run.

Nate Reed was 3-for-3 on extra-point kicks and, more importantly, also added a 46-yard field goal on his one try.

O’Connor, the returning starter, was 9-for-12 for 102 yards passing.

After a slow start with the No. 1 offense, “I liked how we found our groove,” O’Connor said, “and then it was just clicking, which is a common theme for us I feel like. Once we start going it’s pretty hard to stop us.”

Delaware defensive back Hasson Manning Jr (31) upends tight end Elijah Sessoms during the Blue and White Spring Game at Delaware Stadium, Friday, April 19, 2024.

How is the defense coming along?

Delaware graduated its two major defensive playmakers in linebacker Jackson Taylor and lineman Chase McGowan but returns an experienced unit.

It would have liked to have some takeaways Friday, as what would have been a fumble return for a touchdown was ruled dead before linebacker Dillon Trainer picked it up and ran.

“In the world of college football now,” Trainer said, “there’s not really any time to rebuild. It’s all about re-loading. We got guys coming in. It’s like a revolving door at this point . . . We’ve set a standard over the past couple years as a Delaware defense. It’s up to us to set the standard for the new guys coming in.”

A couple of those newcomers, transfers Nate Evans from North Carolina State and Jason Scott from Boston College, saw action with the No. 1 defense. Up front, Delaware has some players who are poised and seem to have the potential to step in and perform at a high level around returning noseman Keyshawn Hunter.

Delaware quarterback Ryan O'Connor throws a deep pass during the Blue and White Spring Game at Delaware Stadium, Friday, April 19, 2024.

What is most apparent on offense?

Delaware has proven ability and depth at quarterback, as it returns three who started last season, though Zach Marker didn’t play in the spring as he recovers from knee surgery but “has been killing his rehab,” Carty said.

One who didn’t start in the fall, freshman Lipovski, was 7-for-14 for 108 yards Friday. Nick Minicucci, who started a game as a freshman last year and played in six, was 3-for-5 for 18 yards.

That group will benefit from a sturdy and experienced offensive front, though returning starters Bradley Anyanwu and Blaise Sparks didn’t see action Friday.

“Rock of the team,” center Brock Gingrich called that front. “I remember when I first came here, offensive line was a little bit pity party. I think we got a lot of the blame. Now we’re trying to push it that our talent is helping the offense go and helping the teams.”

Delaware will likely add to its wide receiver depth between now and August. JoJo Bermudez, probably the leading returnee, had 32- and 10-yard catches from O’Connor Friday.

Michigan transfer Jake Thaw committed this week. Also, Delaware is high on freshman Matt McKinley, who graduated from his Florida high school early and enrolled. He had a 50-yard touchdown catch from Lipovski erased because it was deemed a sack (quarterbacks couldn’t actually be hit).

Delaware offensive linemen Brock Gingrich (left) and Cole Snyder block Amin Mmouni during the Blue and White Spring Game at Delaware Stadium, Friday, April 19, 2024.

What’s ahead for Hens?

The Blue Hens still have considerable work to do to get better for this season and much more for the next.

The 2024 season will be the Blue Hens’ last as a member of the Coastal Athletic Association and the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision. In 2025, they will move to Conference USA in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Delaware opens the 2024 season against Bryant on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at Delaware Stadium. Though it will play a CAA schedule, Delaware is not eligible for the league title or a berth in the FCS playoffs.

With no official title to bid for, the Hens will simply be trying to beat everyone so they can at least lay claim to a fictitious championship and bragging rights.

Carty felt a solid foundation had been put down.

“I thought the 15 [spring practices] were all pretty darn good,” Carty said. “Our goal was to maintain energy and effort throughout . . . and I think we did a nice job with that.”

