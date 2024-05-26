Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marlon Vera: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC on ABC 7

Top-tier bantamweights Deiveson Figueiredo and Marlon Vera will meet at UFC on ABC 7 in a matchup with high significance to both their respective careers.

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marlon Vera preview

Following a storied run at flyweight where he has two separate title reigns, Figueiredo moved up to 135 pounds in December and has rattled off back-to-back victories against Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt, earning him the No. 14 spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie bantamweight rankings.

The Brazilian will attempt further elevate his position against No. 10-ranked Vera, who is eager to get back on track after his title-fight loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 299 in March. “Chito” hasn’t lost consecutive fights since February 2018, and will look to avoid falling into that hole again against a former UFC champion.

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marlon Vera odds

DraftKings released the odds for the bout, with Figueiredo opening up as a slight -130 favorite over Vera, who’s a +110 underdog.

How to watch Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marlon Vera at UFC on ABC 7

When: Aug. 3

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Broadcast/streaming: ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie