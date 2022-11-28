Deion Sanders says University of Colorado offered him job as head coach

Deion Sanders has done an incredible job at Jackson State.

The Tigers are undefeated in 2022 heading into the SWAC Championship Game against Southern on Saturday, and that has made “Prime Time” a hot candidate to be a head coach at other schools.

On Monday, Sanders confirmed that he has been offered the head coaching job at the University of Colorado.

Deion Sanders on the Colorado Head Coach offer: "The report is true." @hbculegends #deion #CoachPrime — Kyle T. Mosley (@ktmoze) November 28, 2022

Sanders has also been mentioned as a candidate for the University of South Florida opening.

Colorado had a brutal season and would be a total rebuild. The Buffaloes were 1-11, with their lone win being over Cal in overtime.

Karl Dorrell was fired after an 0-5 start and interim coach Mike Sanford finished it out 1-6.

