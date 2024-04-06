Deion Sanders rips Colorado football after professor writes players were disrespectful in class

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has been outspoken in the past about fostering a culture that prepares his players for life after their playing careers.

Naturally, the former Jackson State coach ripped into the Buffaloes in a recent team meeting after a professor at the school emailed Sanders about his players being disrespectful in class.

"You on the field, but you ain't doing nothing," Sanders said in on a YouTube video posted by Well off Media on Friday. "You in a relationship but you ain't got no love. You at the mall but you ain't got no money. Got a lot of ability but no darn talent."

Sanders was making a point after a professor noted there were players in their class that were "present but not really in class" due to being distracting to other students.

Well Off Media, a YouTube channel with over 445,000 subscribers, is run by Sanders' son, Deion Sanders Jr. Sanders Jr. is not on the roster, unlike his brothers Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders.

Sanders is in his second season as a Power 5 coach, and first in the Big 12. Last season, Sanders and the Buffaloes got off to a strong start with a season-opening road win over TCU before finishing the year with a 4-8 record.

Sanders then closed his team meeting with a reality check to his players.

"You gonna get something out of this," Sanders said. "You gonna be a man or you're going to be a great football player. Since you choose not to be a great football player, we gotta make you men."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Deion Sanders rips Colorado football players for disrespecting professor