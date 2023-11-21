Deion Sanders says Colorado football is 'not an ATM' and won't recruit players with money

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders rebuilt the Buffaloes' roster by importing a significant number of players through the transfer portal, which has earned a reputation from fans associated with buying plays through name, image and likeness.

While Sanders doesn't shy away from his program having glaring needs, specifically on the offensive line, he said Colorado won't fix the roster by influencing players with money.

“We’re not an ATM. That’s not gonna happen here,” Sanders told reporters Tuesday. “If you come to Colorado to play football for me and the Colorado Buffaloes, it’s because you really want to play football and receive a wonderful education.

“All the business stuff will be handled on the backend. But we are not an ATM. You’re not coming here to get rich unless you’re really coming here with a plan to go to the NFL and get your degree. Not to come here and be Moneybagg Yo. That’s a rapper, right?”

The Buffaloes (4-7, 1-7 Pac-12) have improved from their 1-11 finish a season ago, but still have a long way to go entering Saturday's season-finale against Utah, especially before they transition to the Big 12 for next season. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the coach's son, has been a revelation but is consistently pressured as Colorado ranks last nationally in sacks allowed this season (54).

Colorado closes out its season against Utah on Saturday, as it is short of the six-win qualification to earn a bowl game bid.

“We want players that want us,” Sanders said. “Trying to convince somebody and doing that, being held hostage financially, we ain’t with that. We’re not going to buy anybody whatsoever. We have tremendous needs. I’m pretty sure everybody in the country knows what we need and how much we need. That’s not a secret and recruits are responding.

“Trust me, there’s not a day that goes by that kids aren’t blowing our recruiting staff up. They’re calling and we’re responding.”

Colorado had 71 players enter the transfer portal after Sanders took over, and Sanders said the 2023 season has served as a benchmark to see what needs the team has going forward. The Buffaloes are presumable set to be one of the most active programs in college football in transfer portal recruiting, as they have just nine current high school commitments in their 2024 recruiting class.

“Last year, you had to fill a void of everything. This year, you’ve seen what we have and what we don’t have,” Sanders said. “… We know what we want and we’re gonna go get it. I promise you that.”

