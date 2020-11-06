Deion Sanders lands his biggest commitment as Jackson State head coach: His son

Deion Sanders has landed his biggest recruit since becoming head coach at Jackson State, and it’s safe to say he had a bit of an inside track on this one.

Shedeur Sanders, son of the NFL Hall-of-Famer, announced Friday that he is flipping his commitment from Florida Atlantic to play for his father.

I couldn’t pass up a opportunity to help level the playing field & pursue equality for HBCU”s ! Dad I got your back! JSU #theeilove 🐅 COMMITTED @DeionSanders @PilarSanders @Striving4_ALott @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/DvN7JFxyyv — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) November 6, 2020

According to Rivals, the younger Sanders is a three-star quarterback out of Trinity Christian School in Texas, where his father had previously worked as offensive coordinator. Among the schools that reportedly offered Sanders a scholarship are Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Penn State, Florida and his father’s alma mater Florida State.

In three seasons at Trinity Christian, Sanders has compiled 8,796 passing yards, 123 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, per The Dallas Morning News. More importantly, he has won three state championships.

Deion Sanders keeps winning on recruiting trail

Deion Sanders’ recruiting success hasn’t been limited to prospects he has both fathered and coached in high school.

Since taking the Jackson State job in September, Sanders has also won the commitments of three-star defensive tackle Braezhon Ross and two-star cornerback Herman Smith. That might not sound like much to most Power 5 fans, but it’s big for a HBCU playing in the FCS.

Sanders’ name recognition has been a boon for Jackson State in many respects, especially marketing. All that’s left is to prove his effectiveness on the sideline when the Tigers can start playing games again.

