Deion Sanders gifts walk-on running back Charlie Offerdahl with Colorado scholarship

The Colorado football program and head coach Deion Sanders rewarded walk-on running back Charlie Offerdahl with a scholarship on Saturday prior to the Buffs’ spring game.

Throughout spring practice, Offerdahl showed great backfield production and made himself a candidate for CU’s top player of the spring. In the locker room before kickoff, Coach Prime informed the three-year walk-on that he’s now on scholarship.

For the Dakota Ridge High School alum and Colorado native, the moment was everything.

“I had a couple FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) offers coming out of high school, but Colorado’s home,” Offerdahl said after the spring game. “I always said, ‘home is where the buffalo roam.’ My family is here in Colorado, so that’s a big part of it, and I had faith in Coach Prime. I had faith in my ability to showcase what I can do for this staff and this campus.”

Offerdahl spent the last three seasons with the Buffs, appearing in 20 games after redshirting his freshman year. This spring, Offerdahl stepped up amid the changes to the running back room.

