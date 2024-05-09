Deion Sanders, Colorado football give Antioch freshman QB Andre Adams first Power 5 offer

Colorado football and coach Deion Sanders offered a scholarship to Antioch freshman quarterback Andre Adams on Thursday.

Adams is in the Class of 2027 and will be a sophomore for the Bears this fall.

Members of the Buffaloes’ staff were in Nashville to watch him throw Thursday. Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan watched Adams work out on Wednesday.

“Blessed to say I've received my first power 5 offer from Colorado University,” Adams posted on the ‘X’ platform, formerly Twitter.

Adams, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound dual-threat QB emerged last season, passing for 2,002 yards and 19 touchdowns on 141-of-235 passing with seven interceptions. He also rushed for 677 rushing yards and 11 TDs.

He helped guide Antioch to its best season in seven years. The Bears went 4-7 and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016, snapping a 22-game losing streak in the process.

This is the second recent recruiting development at Antioch. Three-star offensive lineman Ta’khyian Whitset, the No. 28 prospect in the state, according to 247Sports, committed to Purdue last week. He chose the Boilermakers over Vanderbilt, Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, UAB and Tennessee State among others.

