Deignan crashes as Jackson wins stage two of Vuelta

Lizzie Deignan (closest to camera) has only recently returned to action after breaking her arm [Getty Images]

British rider Lizzie Deignan was involved in a crash late on stage two of the Vuelta Femenina as Alison Jackson sprinted to victory in Spain.

Deignan, who has only just returned from a broken arm sustained in the Tour of Flanders a month ago, went down in one of two crashes in the final three kilometres.

The 35-year-old was able to get up and cross the finish line before going for medical checks.

Canadian Jackson finished ahead of Blanka Kata Vas, who moved into the overall lead as a result of bonus seconds.

The second stage was a 118.5km route from Bunol to Moncofa, with the victory Jackson's third on the Women's WorldTour.

"I came in with a real fire to win this," she said.

"Even starting with the rain, you take a mentality that you have to be real careful. I was in the right position at the right time with team-mates to take care of me, right from the beginning.

"I just made the right decisions, crashes were happening and I kept being safe."

Stage two result

1. Alison Jackson (Can/ EF Education-Cannondale) 2hrs 51mins 3secs

2. Kata Blanka Vas (Hun/Team SD Worx-Protime) same time

3. Karlijn Swinkels (Ned/UAE Team ADQ) "

4. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/CANYON//SRAM Racing) "

5. Ingvild Gaskjenn (Nor/Liv AlUla Jayco) "

General classification

1. Kata Blanka Vas (Hun/Team SD Worx-Protime) 3hrs 10mins 14secs

2. Alison Jackson (Can/EF Education-Cannondale) +8secs

3. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Lidl-Trek +9s

4. Eva Van Agt (Ned/Team Visma | Lease a Bike) same time

5. Sophie Von Berswordt (Ned/Team Visma | Lease a Bike) "